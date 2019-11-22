Hyundai Grand i10 and Xcent CNG models recalled due to faulty CNG filter

Hyundai Motor India has recently ordered a recall for the CNG variants of the Grand i10 and Xcent. The recall affects a total of 16,409 units, which are said to be manufactured between 1st August 2017 – 30th September 2019. The affected units have a possible CNG filter assembly issue.

Hyundai will commence the recall procedure from 25th of this month and will contact the affected customers for the same. The faulty CNG filter assembly will be replaced free-of-cost and the procedure is claimed to take not more than 60 minutes at the Hyundai workshop. The petrol variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 are as follows: BS-IV 1.2L petrol and BS-IV 1.2L petrol-CNG. The petrol engine produces 83 PS of power and 11.6 kg.m (113.76 Nm) of torque. The petrol-CNG engine develops 81.6 PS of power and 11.2 kg.m (109.83 Nm) of torque when running on petrol and 66.3 PS of power and 9.99 kg.m (97.97 Nm) of torque when running on CNG. The petrol engine can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT, while the petrol-CNG comes with the former as standard. The Xcent employs the same BS-IV 1.2L petrol-CNG engine as the Grand 1i0. The company offers one lakh kilometre/3 years standard warranty along with 3 years Road-side Assistance (RSA) on both the cars.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was launched in India on 20 August 2019. It is an all-new version of the Grand i10 and has been positioned as a more premium offering compared to the older model. Also, the company has recently taken the diesel variants of its B1-segment hatchback off the shelves. The Grand i10 Nios isn't offered with a CNG variant currently. The two engine options available on it include an 83 PS 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol and a 75 PS 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine. A sportier i10 Nios with a 100 PS engine will also be launched in India in future.