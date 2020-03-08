2020 Hyundai Creta can withstand the weight of 2 African Elephants

Boasting the superior structure of the 2020 Creta, Hyundai says that its structure is so strong that it can withstand the weight of two African Elephants, the world's largest land mammals.

According to National Geographic, an African Elephant can weigh anywhere between 2.5 to 7 tons. The so-called ‘Superstructure’ of the next-gen Hyundai Creta weighs only 654 lbs, which converts to 297 kg. 74.3% of it is made of high-strength steel, and that makes it strong enough to handle 27,000 lbs, which converts to a whopping 12 tons!

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in E, EX, S, SX, SX and SX (O) trims. Trio Beam LED headlamps, Crescent Glow LED DRLs, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, Lightning Arch C-pillar, LED rear lights and twin-tip exhaust are some of its salient exterior features. Interior highlights include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, 2-step rear-seat reclining and touch-operated air purifier.

Hyundai will sell the 2020 Creta with three new engine options: 1.5L N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), 1.5L turbocharged diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) and 1.0L turbocharged petrol (140 PS/242 Nm). These engines will be linked to a 6-speed MT/CVT, 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and 7-speed DCT respectively. The diesel-manual engine-transmission combination will return the highest fuel economy - 21.4 km/l.

Colour options for the 2020 Hyundai Creta include Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (turbo petrol only), Galaxy Blue (New), Red Mulberry (New), Polar White with Phantom Black (dual-tone) and Lava Orange with Phantom Black (dual-tone).

Hyundai will launch the 2020 Creta in India on 17 March 2020. The company has started accepting pre-bookings for a deposit of INR 25,000.

