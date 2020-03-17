2020 Hyundai Creta Adventure Pack (accessorised 2020 Hyundai Creta) unveiled [Video]

At the 2020 Hyundai Creta launch event yesterday, a 2020 Hyundai Creta Adventure Pack also was on display. Hyundai hasn’t revealed the price of the Adventure Pack of accessories for the 2020 Creta yet.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta Adventure Pack looks only a tad more stylish than the regular model. At the front, it is differentiated with a chunkier skid plate and chrome garnish around the fog lamps and turn indicators. On the sides, it has a step and a door moulding strip with Adventure branding and a logo of mountains. The rear fascia flaunts a more prominent skid plate, faux dual exhaust outlets in chrome finish and chrome garnish around the reverse lights and reflectors.

The Adventure Pack for the 2020 Hyundai Creta is a dealer-level fitment. However, there are various factory-fitted styling options as well. These include three different 17-inch alloy wheels (clean silver, grey and diamond-cut), two skid plate finishes (silver and matte black), two Lightnening Arch C-pillar finishes (silver and gloss black), two roof rail finishes (silver and matte black), three Cascading grille finishes (black, chrome and dark chrome) and many more.

Hyundai offers the all-new Creta in 8 colours, namely Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Red Mulberry, Galaxy Blue, Lava Orange, Phantom Black, Titan Grey and Deep Forest. Buyers selecting the Polar White and Lava Orange colours can opt for a Phantom Black roof to create a dual-tone exterior.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta: Variant breakdown

There are various options for interior styling as well. Two cabin themes are available: Black and Greige two-tone and All-Black with Orange Colour Pack. Other options include sports pedal, metallic door scuff plates, metal finish-door handles and leather upholstery. The prices of the 2020 Hyundai Creta start at INR 9.99 lakh* and go up to INR 17.20 lakh*. However, these prices are applicable for only an introductory period. Know more about the 2020 Hyundai Creta in the launch story here.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom India