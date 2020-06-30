2020 Honda Africa Twin deliveries commence in India - IAB Report

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin deliveries have started in India. The keys to the first unit of Honda’s latest ADV were handed over to the proud owner at the Honda Big Wing dealership located in Gurugram, Haryana.

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin was launched in our country in early March and its deliveries were supposed to begin in May. However, things were pushed off the original schedule because of the Covid-19 situation. Since some form of normalcy can now be seen getting restored, Honda has started the deliveries of the new Africa Twin.

Speaking at the commencement of the 2020 Honda Africa Twin deliveries, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said:

Starting the BSVI era of its premium motorcycle business, Honda introduced the brand-new 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in March this year. We are pleased to announce the first delivery to the proud True Adventure lover. The 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports takes the 'go-anywhere' spirit one step ahead. So pack your bags and get ready as True Adventure is back!

The new 2020 Honda Africa Twin is powered by a bigger, 1,084cc parallel-twin engine which has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 101 PS and 105 Nm of peak torque. Honda says that this liquid-cooled mill has 12% more power and 11% more torque when compared to the previous model.

2020 Honda Africa Twin Key Features

6-axis IMU, Ride-by-Wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control

Cruise Control and Six Riding Modes

6.5-inch TFT touchscreen display

Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay connectivity

<iframe width="750" height="452" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wntUwoYhRbg" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin MT in Pearl Glare White colour option is available at INR 15.35 lakh* whereas the DCT variant, which comes in Darkness Black Metallic colour option, costs INR 16.10 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom, PAN-India