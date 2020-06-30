2020 Honda Livo BS6 launched, prices start at INR 69,422 - IAB Report

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 69,422*. The new 110cc commuter motorcycle gets two variants - drum brake and disc brake - along with various added features.

The 2020 Honda Livo BS6 comes with a new DC headlamp which promises to deliver a much higher illumination. The company has also added an engine start/stop switch and a pass switch. The BS6-compliant Honda Livo will be available in 4 colour options, namely Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic and Black.

In terms of styling, the 2020 Honda Livo BS6 features a pair of chiselled fuel tank shrouds which gels with the new design of the fuel tank and adds a bit of sportiness to the motorcycle’s visual appeal. The tweaked visor and body-coloured rearview mirrors are also a nice touch. The blacked-out engine, exhaust, and alloy wheels impart an attractive look to the commuter motorbike. Honda has also implemented an appealing semi-digital instrument cluster which is one of the key features of the 2020 Livo BS6.

Speaking about the launch of the 2020 Honda Livo BS6, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said:

In our BSVI line up, we continue to create new value that enhances the quality of daily life and reinforce customer trust and confidence in our brand. Since its launch in 2015, Livo has been a favourite among aspirational buyers in its category. Equipped with Honda's latest technology and its urban design, Honda Livo BSVI will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment.

While Honda has not released the official specifications of the new Livo BS6, we do know that the more eco-friendly commuter motorcycle has a 110cc single-cylinder mill which complies with the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. The air-cooled engine is accompanied by Honda’s enhanced smart power (eSP), Honda Eco Technology (HET) and an ACG starter motor.

We are expecting Honda to release the full pricing and specifications of the 2020 Livo BS6 soon. So stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest updates.

*Ex-showroom, Jaipur