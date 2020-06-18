2020 Honda Grazia BS6 launch: What to expect?

The Honda Grazia has always been one of the most stylish scooters in India, along with the Honda Dio. While the Honda Dio received its BS6 update earlier this year, and now, it's the Honda Grazia's turn. Here’s what you can expect from the 2020 Honda Grazia BS6.

The new Grazia BS6 will feature a minor design refresh. It will have sharper body panels that will for a sportier styling. The apron-mounted LED headlamp would be similar to that of the predecessor, although the LED position lamps will be new additions. The sides and rear of the 2020 Honda Grazia BS6 are likely to look the same.

Honda will also tweak the digital instrument cluster of the Grazia. There will be slight changes in the layout of the information shown on the main display. The amount of data displayed will also be tweaked. The secondary display will feature blue background lighting.

The Honda Grazia is likely to get the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine as the BS6 Honda Activa 125. This engine churns out 8.29 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. Honda may also add several of its advanced features such as the programmable fuel injection, Honda Eco Technology (HET), Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) as well as ACG silent start system in the Grazia.

The 2020 Honda Grazia is expected to have the same set of cycle parts as the old model. Conventional telescopic forks at the front and 3-step adjustable rear suspension would handle the shock absorption duties. There should be two braking configurations, one with drum brakes at both ends and the other with a combination of a disc brake (front) and a drum brake (rear). CBS will be standard. The BS6 version will be costlier.