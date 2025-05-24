Honda Hits 500 Million Global Motorcycle Production Milestone

Honda has achieved a major global manufacturing milestone—crossing 500 million motorcycles produced worldwide, a landmark 76 years after it began mass production with the Dream D-Type in 1949.

This achievement reflects Honda’s relentless commitment to accessible mobility, innovation, and customer-centric manufacturing. Starting with overseas production in Belgium in 1963, Honda steadily expanded its global footprint, adhering to the philosophy of “producing locally where there is demand.”

Over the years, Honda reached key production milestones: 100 million units in 1997, 200 million in 2008, 300 million in 2014, and 400 million by 2019. Despite a dip in output during the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda bounced back strongly, producing over 20 million motorcycles annually across 37 production facilities in 23 countries.

Honda’s diverse lineup spans everything from daily commuters to high-performance leisure motorcycles and, more recently, electric two-wheelers. The company has declared 2024 its “first year of global expansion” for EVs, underscoring its future-forward approach toward sustainability and innovation.

With a global dealership network of over 30,000, Honda is poised to continue delivering on its mission of offering the “joy and freedom of mobility” while moving closer to carbon neutrality.

This 500 million-unit milestone marks not just a number, but Honda’s lasting legacy in shaping two-wheeled transportation worldwide.