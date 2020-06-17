The 2020 Honda City launch in India seems to be getting closer now. Its dimensions, mileage and more details have been released.

2020 Honda City Features

Honda has confirmed the following features for the India-made 2020 City:

9 LED array headlamps with LED DRL, LED turn indicator and follow-me-home/lead-me-to-car

Z-shaped wraparound LED rear combination lamps

Smart trunk lid

Touch sensor-based passive keyless entry

Walkaway auto-lock

Remote engine start

Beige-black interior colour scheme

One-touch electric sunroof

7-inch HD full-colour TFT MID metre with G-metre

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Weblink

Auto-dimming IRVM

Steering-mounted controls with a scroller

Alexa Remote Capability

Next-gen Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

Ambient lighting

LED cabin lights

Retractor seatbelts for all five occupants

LaneWatch camera

Six airbags

Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

2020 Honda City Specifications

The India-made 2020 Honda City has a length, width and height of 4,549 mm, 1,748 mm and 1,489 mm respectively. Compared to the Thai-spec car, it is 4 mm shorter and 22 mm taller. The Thai-spec car has a ground clearance of only 135 mm. It is safe to assume that our car will offer more ground clearance. The wheelbase is 11 mm longer - 2,600 mm.

Honda will sell the 2020 City in India with a new 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and an updated 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine. The new petrol engine produces 121 PS of maximum power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of maximum torque at 4,300 rpm. It will be available 6-speed MT and CVT. A recent report had talked about all the main enhancements of this engine.

The updated 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine complies with the BS6 emission norms. It develops 100 PS of maximum power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm of maximum torque at 1,750 rpm. It will be linked to a 6-speed manual transmission at launch. Unlike what reports have been claiming for a long time now, the diesel engine variant won’t be available with a CVT. Maybe the CVT option will follow at a later stage.

The 2020 Honda City will return a fuel economy of 17.8 km/l (petrol-manual)/18.4 km/l (petrol-automatic)/24.1 km/l (diesel-manual).

Honda could announce the prices of the 2020 City and commence its deliveries in India in July. The company may price it from just under INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2020 Honda City bags 5-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.