2020 Honda City vs. 2020 Hyundai Verna: Return of the stalwarts

The all new fifth generation Honda City is here to reclaim its leadership in the premium compact sedan segment, which also saw the arrival of facelifted Hyundai Verna only recently.

Honda City vs. Hyundai Verna - Introduction

The Honda City has always been the benchmark with every passing generation model, and the new fifth generation model tries to fit in the shoes of its predecessors with enhanced styling, feature additions and tweaks to the powertrains.

At the same time, the Hyundai Verna, with its facelifted version of the third generation model gets subtle updates to its exterior styling, additional features and completely revamped powertrain options.

Honda City vs. Hyundai Verna - Dimensions

The new Honda City has grown in each and every dimension as compared to the previous generation model, which not only makes it bigger than the Hyundai Verna, but also the largest in its segment. However, Honda has kept the wheelbase exactly the same as before, and while the Hyundai Verna matches it on that front, it does suffer from a limited leg room and knee room in comparison.

Dimensions Honda City Hyundai Verna Length 4,549 mm 4,440 mm Width 1,748 mm 1,729 mm Height 1,489 mm 1,475 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm

Honda City vs. Hyundai Verna - Design

Exterior

Both the Honda City and Hyundai Verna are the newest offerings in the premium compact sedan segment, which have got comprehensive updates to their exterior styling. However, in comparison, the Honda City looks much fresher and the bigger dimensions only make it look more poised and elegant.

Both the sedans feature full LED headlamps with daytime running LEDs and LED fog lamps, however, the headlamps in the Honda City also come with LED turn indicators. Also, while the front grille in the Hyundai Verna looks bolder and bigger, the Honda City gets a sleeker looking chrome grille which is quite wide and extends over the headlamps as well.

The side profile of the both the Honda City and Hyundai Verna differ a lot in silhouette - while the Honda City looks more conventional sedan like with a proper three-box design and elongated stance, the Hyundai Verna, with its sloping roof-line, looks more coupe-like and sportier in comparison. Both the cars have been adorned with 16-inch machined alloy wheels, with designs suiting the overall design language of the respective cars.

When viewed from the rear, the Honda City looks quite wider and more sober in comparison with elegant looking LED tail lamps. The Hyundai Verna too comes with LED tail lamps, and the slightly rounded boot lid design goes with the sportier aura of the sedan.

Interior

The cabins of both the sedans mimic their exterior design language - while the Honda City looks more sophisticated with a slightly conventional approach, the Hyundai Verna looks trendier with more modern looking bits. Both the cars come with dual tone black and beige upholstery, however, the turbocharged petrol variant of the Hyundai Verna sports an all black interior cabin to accentuate its sporty appeal.

The instrument console of both the Honda City and Hyundai Verna are full TFT units with informative MIDs, however, the Honda City also features a segment-first G-meter. A large 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is common to both the cars, however, the center console of the Honda City looks sleeker in comparison and also features faux wood finish.

Honda City vs. Hyundai Verna - Features

While the Hyundai Verna has always been the flag bearer in this segment of premium compact sedans, this time around, the Honda City also gives a tough fight to the Verna with few features which are exclusive to it.

On the outside, both the sedans are adorned with LED headlamps, daytime running LEDs, LED projector fog lamps, LED tail lamps and 16-inch machined alloy wheels, however, the front turn indicators in the Honda City are also LED units.

On the inside, many features are common to the Honda City as well as Hyundai Verna, such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, full TFT LCD instrument console, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, height adjustment for driver's seat, push button start with keyless entry, electric sunroof, cruise control and rear AC vents.

However, there are some features inside which are exclusive to both the cars - while the Honda City has G-meter, remote operation for power windows and sunroof, Alexa remote compatibility and lane watch camera, the Hyundai Verna shows its exclusivity with ventilated front seats and wireless charger.

Honda City vs. Hyundai Verna - Engines & Transmissions

Both the Honda City as well as Hyundai Verna have received considerable upgrades to their powertrains, which are more refined than the engines of their predecessors.

The Honda City now gets a 1.5-litre four cylinder petrol engine (121 PS/145 Nm) and a 1.5-litre four cylinder diesel engine (100 PS/200 Nm). Both the engines are paired to a common 6-speed manual gearbox, with the petrol engine also getting a CVT gearbox as well.

The Hyundai Verna, on the other hand, gets a more versatile powertrain range - a 1.5-litre four cylinder naturally aspirated petrol (115 PS/144 Nm) available with a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox, a 1.5-litre four cylinder diesel engine (115 PS/250 Nm) offered with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AT and a 1.0-litre three cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm), which is mated with a 7-speed DCT as standard.

Petrol engine Honda City Hyundai Verna Engine type 1.5-litre i-VTEC 1.5-litre / 1.0-litre Displacement 1,498 cc 1,497 cc / 998 cc No. of cylinders 4 4 Power 121 PS @ 6,600 rpm 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm / 120 PS @ 6,000 rpm Torque 145 Nm @ 4,300 rpm 144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm / 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual or CVT 6-speed manual or CVT / 7-speed DCT Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Diesel engine Honda WR-V Hyundai Verna Engine type 1.5-litre i-DTEC BS-6 1.5-litre Displacement 1,498 cc 1,493 cc No. of cylinders 4 4 Power 100 PS @ 3,600 rpm 115 PS @ 4,000 rpm Torque 200 Nm @ 1,750 rpm 250 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Honda City vs. Hyundai Verna - Fuel Economy

The Honda City as well as Hyundai Verna match closely to each other in terms of fuel efficiency figures. The Honda City claims 17.8 km/l for the petrol manual, 18.4 km/l for the petrol automatic and 24.1 km/l for the diesel manual variants.

At the same time, the Hyundai Verna promises fuel efficiency of 17.7 km/l for petrol manual and 18.45 km/l for the petrol automatic, with 19.2 km/l of fuel efficiency for the turbo-petrol automatic. Also, for the diesel variants, the Verna claims 25 km/l for the manual variants and 21.3 km/l for the automatic ones.

Honda City vs. Hyundai Verna - Price

The increase in dimensions and substantial changes in and out has shot up the prices of the Honda City as well, which has widened the gap between its prices and that of the Hyundai Verna. Given this thing, the Hyundai Verna offers a better value for money proposition.

Model Petrol (manual) Petrol (automatic) Diesel (manual) Diesel (automatic) Honda City INR 10.89-13.15 lakh INR 12.20-14.45 lakh INR 12.40-14.65 lakh - Hyundai Verna INR 9.30-12.60 lakh INR 11.95-13.99 lakh INR 10.66-13.95 lakh INR 13.20-15.10 lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi

