Honda WR-V vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza: Specs, features and prices compared

The Honda WR-V has bounced back with its facelifted avatar to take on the segment leader of sub-four meter compact SUVs, the Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Honda WR-V vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Introduction

The Maruti Vitara Brezza has shed its diesel avatar in the facelifted version and now follows Maruti Suzuki's new petrol-only philosophy, thus getting a petrol engine from other Maruti Suzuki offerings like the Ciaz and Ertiga.

On the other hand, Honda has revamped the ageing and low selling WR-V with few tweaks at front and rear along with feature additions in its new BS-6 avatar. Also, unlike the Vitara Brezza, WR-V continues to sell with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Honda WR-V vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, both the Maruti Vitara Brezza as well as Honda WR-V have marginally the same length. However, where the Maruti Vitara Brezza clearly trumps the Honda WR-V is in the width and height aspects, with the former gaining advantages in the form of shoulder room and head room.

However, with almost 50mm of more wheelbase over the Maruti Vitara Brezza, the Honda WR-V gets better leg room and knee room on offer.

Dimensions Honda WR-V Maruti Vitara Brezza Length 3,999 mm 3,995 mm Width 1,734 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,601 mm 1,740 mm Wheelbase 2,555 mm 2,500 mm

Honda WR-V vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Design?

Exterior

Despite being a facelifted version, the Maruti Vitara Brezza doesn't seem to be substantially upgraded in terms of looks. Maruti has kept the squared and upright stance of the Vitara Brezza intact in this facelifted version, with major tweaks to the front fascia and minor ones to the alloy wheels and tail lamps. The same thing can be said about the Honda WR-V as well, as the facelifted version of the crossover has changes limited to its front grille and tail lamps.

The biggest change one can see in the Maruti Vitara Brezza is the full-chrome grille sitting at the centre, which is flanked with all-new full LED headlamps, which houses dual LED projectors and daytime running LEDs, the latter of which also doubles up as turn indicators.

On the other hand, the Honda WR-V retains the bold looking front fascia with chrome garnish and the front grille, which now comes with horizontal slats within it. The headlamps now have LED projector bulbs along with daytime running LEDs, which have made it look much more modern than before. Both the vehicles have their front bumpers adorned with skid plates and LED projector fog lamps.

From the sides, nothing much has changed in both the vehicles - while the Maruti Vitara Brezza has the traditional upright stance and boxy looks, the Honda WR-V looks more aerodynamic in comparison with its crossover silhouette and sloping bonnet. Both the Vitara Brezza as well as Honda WR-V feature roof rails and machined alloy wheels.

Carrying their respective designs towards the rear in a proportionate manner, both the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Honda WR-V get tail lamps with revised LED inserts in them and tough-looking cladding on the rear bumper.

Interior

On the inside, the cabins of both the Maruti Vitara Brezza as well as Honda WR-V get all-black layout with contrasting silver bits retained from their previous iterations. However, in comparison to the slightly more youthful and driver-centric cabin of the Honda WR-V, the cabin of the Maruti Vitara Brezza feels more mature and bigger.

While the instrument console of the Maruti Vitara Brezza has a monochrome rectangular MID screen nestled between two analog dials, the Honda WR-V gets its three-pod instrument console from the fourth generation Honda City, with the extreme right one housing the MID details.

The centre console of the Maruti Vitara Brezza looks conventional, while the Honda WR-V's console looks more appealing with its tilted-towards-driver positioning and presence of a fancier touch-sensitive automatic climate control console.

Honda WR-V vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Features

While both the Maruti Vitara Brezza as well as Honda WR-V do not create new benchmarks in their segment when it comes to equipment availability, both the SUVs are decently kitted with a good amount of features. However, it is the Honda WR-V which wins the battle hands down here with a couple of more goodies on board.

On the outside, both the vehicles get LED projector headlamps, daytime running LEDs, LED projector fog lamps, LED tail lamps, roof rails and 16-inch machined alloy wheels.

However, when it comes to the interior cabin, the Honda WR-V edges ahead of the Maruti Vitara Brezza with the availability of an electric sunroof, telescopic adjustable steering and touch-sensitive panel for the automatic climate control. The features common to both the vehicles are a modern touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, push-button start with keyless entry, height-adjustable driver's seat, steering mounted audio, bluetooth and cruise controls, tilt-adjustable steering, power foldable outside rearview mirrors.

Honda WR-V vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Engines & Transmissions

In place of the now-defunct 1.3-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, the Maruti Vitara Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine under its hood as the sole engine option. Available with both 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearboxes, the engine produces 105 PS of maximum power output and 138 Nm of peak torque output.

On the other hand, the Honda WR-V provides both the options of a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine (90 PS/110 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (100 PS/200 Nm). While the petrol engine here is coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox, the diesel engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Petrol engine Honda WR-V Maruti Vitara Brezza Engine type 1.2-litre i-VTEC BS-6 1.5-litre K15B BS-6 Displacement 1,199 cc 1,462 cc No. of cylinders 4 4 Power 90 PS @ 6,000 rpm 105 PS @ 6,000 rpm Torque 110 Nm @ 4,800 rpm 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual/4-speed AT Drivetrain Layout FWD FWD

Diesel engine Honda WR-V Maruti Vitara Brezza Engine type 1.5-litre i-DTEC BS-6 - Displacement 1,498 cc - No. of cylinders 4 - Power 100 PS @ 3,600 rpm - Torque 200 Nm @ 1,750 rpm - Transmission 6-speed manual - Drivetrain Layout FWD -

Honda WR-V vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Fuel Economy

In comparison, the new Maruti Vitara Brezza ensures a better fuel efficiency figure of 17.03 km/l for the manual variants and 18.46 km/l for the automatic variants, with the latter getting the Maruti Suzuki's Smart Hybrid technology.

Despite having a smaller petrol engine in comparison, the Honda WR-V petrol delivers a lower 16.5 km/l. The diesel variants, naturally, claim a higher 23.7 km/l.

Honda WR-V vs. Maruti Vitara Brezza - Price

While the Maruti Vitara Brezza gets a much more powerful engine, the Honda WR-V compensates with few additional features on board, which proves their almost similar pricing for the petrol manual variants. While the Honda WR-V misses out on automatic gearbox option for the petrol engine, the Maruti Vitara Brezza doesn't get the diesel variants anymore.

Model Petrol (manual) Petrol (automatic) Diesel (manual) Maruti Vitara Brezza INR 7.34-9.75 lakh INR 9.75-11.15 lakh - Honda WR-V INR 8.50-9.70 lakh - INR 9.80-11.00 lakh

*Ex-showroom Delhi

