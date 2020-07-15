All-New Honda City Launched At A Starting Price Of INR 10.89 Lakh

After all the test drives of the all-new Honda City, everybody was on the edge of their seats for the prices to be announced. Honda Cars India has finally launched the new 5th generation City in India at a starting price tag of INR 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new City will be available with a choice of two transmission options, two engine options and three trims to choose from amongst them. The most affordable variant of the new Honda City is the V 1.5 petrol MT, while at the top of the price table sits the ZX version of the 1.5 diesel MT. As there is no CVT available on offer with the diesel versions, the petrol automatic sits in the middle of the hierarchy.

Talk about design, the all-new Honda City follows the latest family design language and really brings the overall styling into a more modern state. The front profile features a large one-slat, chrome-plated grille with the Honda logo sit proudly in the middle. On either side you’ll find extremely stylish, wrap-around LED headlights with LED DRLs. You also get a pronounced bumper design with LED fog lights, in order to accentuate the overall sharp design.

Stepping inside, the Honda City definitely steps up the game when it comes to design and features. A few highlights you would get include Honda Connect connectivity apps, Alexa Remote capability, Multi-angle rear camera, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillamps, an 8-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Weblink; you also get paddle shifter, remote engine start/stop and a Touch Sensor smart entry. While these features are just what you get with the standard V variant, the VX and ZX adds more technology to the mix. In the top-end versions you get niceties like a one-touch sunroof, full LED lighting, LED fog lamps, leather upholstery, keyless remote operation for window and sunroof and auto-folder ORVMs.

Talking about engine and transmission configuration, you can choose up to 9 different combinations of engine and gearbox choices. The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre SOHC i-Vtec four-cylinder which can deliver 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. The diesel unit, on the other hand, is a 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine which produces 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The transmission options available are a 6-speed MT with both engines or a CVT with the petrol engine. Honda is also offering customers a 3-year/Unlimited km warranty with the new City.

