Honda is planning to strengthen its foothold and expand its empire in the Indian market. The Japanese company has just launched its all-new 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in the country. It also plans to bring multiple 500 cc motorcycles to our market.

A new report suggests that Honda will also develop a middleweight bike in India and and manufacture it with 100% localisation. In an interview with Fastbikes India, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior VP of sales and marketing, Honda (India), revealed that the company has its focus on expanding its Big Wing network in the country. For that, a three-tier approach would be followed.

As per this approach, Honda would bring in premium bikes via the CBU route and continue with the CKD assemblies for some models. It will also have a middleweight motorcycle that it will mass-produce in the country with 100% localisation.

It is still unclear as to which 500 cc motorcycle would Honda pick for production in India. But we do know that it is a model that is already on sale in various international markets. Chances are that it could be one of the following bikes:

Honda Rebel 500 - a cruiser

Honda CBR500R - a sportbike

Honda CB500F - a naked streetfighter

Honda CB500X - a road-biased touring motorcycle

The aforementioned motorcycles share a 471 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. Depending on the bike, the power and torque output of this engine slightly varies but are within the range of 45-47 PS and 44-46 Nm respectively. As for the transmission, it the same, a 6-speed unit.

At present, Honda doesn’t have a single 500 cc motorcycle in India. Its only middleweight offering is the CBR650R. So, if the Japanese two-wheeler manages to implement its new strategy and does manufacture a middleweight bike with 100% localisation in India, then it would not only have a bike in this segment but a bike with an affordable price tag.

[Source: Fastbikesindia.com]