BMW Builds World’s Biggest Wind Tunnel for Future EV Development

BMW has opened the world’s biggest vertical wind tunnel at its Research and Innovation Center (FIZ) in Munich, Germany. The massive facility measures nearly 100 meters long, 45 meters tall, and 25 meters wide, replacing BMW’s previous aeroacoustic tunnel after four decades.

Equipped with 216 microphones and advanced laser vibrometry, the tunnel precisely detects background noises and mechanical vibrations with centimeter-level accuracy. A powerful 4.5 MW blower generates winds up to 250 km/h (155 mph), enabling realistic simulations of road conditions.

The facility accommodates BMW’s largest vehicles, including the X7 and Rolls-Royce Phantom, and plays a crucial role in the development of future Neue Klasse EVs, such as the iX3 crossover launching in 2025 and the i3 sedan following in 2026.

Additionally, the wind tunnel is part of BMW’s Aeroacoustics and Electric Drive Center (AEC), which focuses on next-generation battery prototypes and inverter assembly for upcoming electric vehicles.

BMW’s investment underscores its commitment to advancing EV technology and delivering superior aeroacoustic performance in future models.