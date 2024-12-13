Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Electric SUV Begins Cold-Weather Testing

The first prototypes of Mercedes-AMG's upcoming high-performance electric SUV have commenced rigorous cold-weather testing, marking a major milestone in its development. This SUV will be the second model built on the AMG.EA fully electric architecture.

Testing is taking place in northern Sweden, where sub-zero temperatures push the limits of the vehicle’s components. The same Arctic Circle location also hosted the first testing season for AMG’s four-door electric coupé earlier this year.

The high-performance SUV features cutting-edge technology, including axial-flux motors and an advanced high-performance battery system. These innovations highlight AMG’s commitment to delivering electrified performance without compromise.