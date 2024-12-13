Toyota Achieves 8 Million Certified Used Vehicle Sales Milestone

Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUV) has hit a historic milestone by selling its 8 millionth vehicle. The achievement was marked at Sheehy Toyota of Laurel, where a lucky customer drove off in a stunning 2024 Toyota Camry in Supersonic Red.

To celebrate, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) surprised the customer by covering the full purchase price of the Camry. Additionally, Toyota and Carfax made a $10,000 donation in the customer’s name to Active Minds, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health awareness for young adults. The customer also received a one-year subscription to Sirius XM.

Also read: 9th-Gen Toyota Camry Debuts in India with Hybrid Power

TCUV: The Gold Standard Since 1996

Launched in 1996, TCUV has maintained its status as the number one certified pre-owned program for 16 consecutive years. To earn Gold Certification, Toyota vehicles undergo rigorous quality checks, including engine performance, braking systems, electronic components, and even hybrid and electric systems. Gold Certified vehicles come with a 12-month/12,000-mile limited comprehensive warranty, a 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, and 7 years/100,000 miles of Roadside Assistance.

This year, TCUV also introduced Silver Certification, covering vehicles up to 10 years old with mileage between 60,000 and 125,000, offering even more options and peace of mind to customers.