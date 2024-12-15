BMW iX1 Marks BMW Regensburg Plant's 100,000 EV Production Milestone

BMW Group's Plant Regensburg has reached a major production milestone by rolling out its 100,000th fully-electric vehicle of the year. The landmark car, a BMW iX1 in Blue Bay Lagoon metallic, is headed for La Réunion.

Since November 2022, the plant has been producing the BMW iX1, a premium compact electric SUV, for global markets. Notably, over one-third of the vehicles manufactured at Regensburg in 2024 have been electrified—either plug-in hybrids or fully electric.

Also read: BMW Builds World’s Biggest Wind Tunnel for Future EV Development

The plant is on track to significantly surpass its 2023 production of 238,301 vehicles, with projections indicating over 330,000 units by the year's end. Currently, more than 1,400 units of BMW X1 and X2 models, including combustion-engine, plug-in hybrid, and electric variants, roll off the assembly line daily.