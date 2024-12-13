G-POWER’s 650 HP BMW M4: Street-Legal Beast Unleashed

G-POWER, a name synonymous with high-performance BMW tuning for over 40 years, has taken the BMW G82 M4 to unprecedented levels with their latest creation – the G4M Bi-TURBO. Known for delivering both visual and technical upgrades, G-POWER’s enhancements transform this sports coupe into a true powerhouse while maintaining full street-legal status under German regulations.

Performance: Power Beyond Limits

From the factory, the BMW G82 M4 delivers up to 530 hp, excluding the CSL and CS special editions. However, G-POWER has unlocked new heights for the 3.0-liter S58 twin-turbo inline-six engine. With their GP-650 performance software, ECU unlock, and GP-DEEPTONE rear muffler, the G4M Bi-TURBO now churns out a staggering 650 hp and 780 Nm of torque. The addition of a sport downpipe with 200-cell catalytic converters improves exhaust gas temperature, reduces back pressure, and enhances both the turbo’s sound and responsiveness. Notably, these upgrades come with ECE approval, ensuring no formal registration hassles.

Head-Turning Visual Upgrades

The G4M Bi-TURBO is as visually striking as it is powerful. Key exterior highlights include the GP-Venturi RR carbon hood, which not only looks stunning with its clear-coated finish but also features G-POWER’s Dynamic Venting technology for improved engine ventilation. This hood has undergone extensive testing to meet Euro NCAP pedestrian protection standards, ensuring it remains street-legal.

Complementing the hood are GP-SHURIKEN carbon fiber front corner attachments and G-POWER’s signature bright orange bodywork accents. The combination perfectly matches BMW’s factory-fitted M Performance carbon fiber components for an aggressive, cohesive appearance.

Lightweight Wheels and Precision Tires

No G-POWER build is complete without exclusive wheels, and the G4M Bi-TURBO doesn’t disappoint. It rides on HURRICANE RR forged rims, crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum for lightweight strength. The rims feature a 5-double-spoke star design with a Jet Black finish and polished Diamond Cut V1 fronts. Michelin tires wrap the 9x21” front wheels (255/30) and 10.5x21” rear wheels (305/25), ensuring optimal grip and handling.

Subtle Interior Refinements

Inside, G-POWER adds subtle yet distinctive touches to remind drivers of the car’s upgraded pedigree. These include a G-POWER badge on the center console, a branded steering wheel emblem, and custom floor mats with the company’s logo.

The Ultimate Street-Legal M4

The G4M Bi-TURBO is a testament to G-POWER’s engineering mastery, blending immense power with German road legality. From its stunning exterior upgrades to its jaw-dropping performance, this BMW G82 M4 is a dream come true for enthusiasts who demand the best of both worlds: power and precision on public roads.