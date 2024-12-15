Made-in-India Skoda Kylaq Production Begins in Pune

Skoda Auto has officially started series production of its new Skoda Kylaq at its Pune plant. Unveiled in Mumbai earlier this month, the Kylaq is set to hit Indian roads in January 2025.

The Kylaq, targeting the competitive sub-4-metre SUV segment, is Skoda's third vehicle to be locally developed and produced in India. It features a 1.0 TSI turbocharged petrol engine delivering 85 kW, paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Designed with Indian customers in mind, the Kylaq offers a spacious cabin, best-in-class 446-litre boot space, and over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags and a multi-collision brake.

Skoda also introduces segment-first features, such as ventilated front seats with six-way electric adjustment and an electrically operated sunroof on select variants. Sustainable materials like bamboo fabric add to its modern, eco-friendly interior.

The name “Kylaq” was chosen through the ‘Name Your Skoda’ contest, drawing inspiration from Mount Kailash and the Sanskrit word for "crystal."

To support the Kylaq’s production, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has boosted Pune plant capacity by 30%, enabling annual production of 255,000 vehicles. This aligns with Skoda’s focus on dynamic growth markets as part of its global expansion strategy.