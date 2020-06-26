2020 Honda CB400X dual-sport motorcycle revealed in Japan - IAB Report

The 2020 Honda CB400X has been revealed in Japan. The 400cc dual-sport motorcycle gets a new and attractive colour option.

The 2020 Honda CB400X will be available in two colour choices - Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White. The former has been carried over from the bike’s previous model whereas the latter is an all-new colour option. It features red accents on the frame, mild camouflage pattern on the front cowl, and black alloy wheels which make the motorcycle look more appealing, refreshing, and should lure in more customers.

2020 Honda CB400X Specs

Apart from the new colour option, there are no other additions implemented in the 2020 Honda CB400X. The dual-sport motorcycle continues to draw power from a 399cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This mill has a DOHC setup and comes along with Honda’s PGM-Fi system. It is capable of producing 46 PS of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 38 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC Displacement 399cc Maximum power 46 PS at 9000 rpm Maximum torque 38 Nm at 7500 rpm Transmission 6-speed

<iframe width="750" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CoyaJ4mzWWY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

2020 Honda CB400X Features

The Honda CB400X has a purposeful design. It features an LED headlamp with LED DRLs. The windshield provides a good amount of protection from the windblast and is also two-step adjustable. The dual-sport motorcycle offers an upright and relaxed riding position. It has a fully-digital instrument cluster which shows various information such as instantaneous and average fuel consumption, gear position indicator, tachometer, etc.

Some of the other key features of the Honda CB400X are:

Dual-barrel exhaust

LED taillamp

LED side turn signals

5-step adjustable front brake lever

Assist and slipper clutch

150 mm ground clearance

800 mm seat height

There’s no information regarding the Honda CB400X launch here in India. Honda is, however, planning to launch four new 500cc motorcycles in our country within a year and the CB500X could be one of them.