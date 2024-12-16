Mercedes-Benz Vans Prepares for a New Electric Era with VAN.EA

Mercedes-Benz Vans has unveiled its bold vision for the future, setting the stage for a new era of electric mobility. Starting in 2026, the brand will introduce its modular and scalable Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA), a platform that redefines luxury and premium van segments.

VAN.EA will enable Mercedes-Benz to cater distinctly to both private and commercial customers. The lineup will feature everything from high-end family vans and exclusive VIP shuttles to ultra-spacious luxury limousines designed for discerning buyers.

A sleek showcar, embodying this vision of an elegant and spacious electric limousine, is set to make its global debut in spring 2025. This marks a pivotal moment for Mercedes-Benz Vans as it expands its product portfolio and leads the charge into a new, electric-driven future.