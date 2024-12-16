Legendary Nissan GT-R R32 Gets an Electric Heart

Nissan has electrified a legend—the GT-R R32—by swapping its iconic RB26DETT engine for an all-electric powertrain. Revealed as a passion project by Nissan's volunteer engineers, the electric GT-R R32 is set to debut at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon.

While technical details remain under wraps, the electric GT-R retains the original's iconic look, with minor tweaks like removed fog lights and striking orange brake calipers. Nissan teased the EV at Japan’s Fuji Speedway last month, highlighting its aim to blend modern electrification with the R32's timeless appeal.

Speculation suggests an all-wheel-drive setup with two electric motors, potentially delivering power figures exceeding the original’s underrated 276 hp. This project serves as a nod to the future, as Nissan hints at an electric GT-R R36, possibly inspired by the Hyper Force Concept and its jaw-dropping 1,341 hp output.

Fans can witness the electric R32 in action at the Tokyo Auto Salon from January 10-12, 2025, alongside the outgoing GT-R Nismo Special Edition. Nissan's electric future is here—and it’s rewriting history.