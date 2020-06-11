2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod available at a flat discount of INR 55,500

Harley-Davidson is providing a flat discount of INR 55,500 on the 2020 Street Rod. This attractive offer is valid only for a limited period.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod is a sportier version of the 2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750. Its price starts at INR 6,55,500*. However, the American motorcycle company is currently offering a massive discount of INR 55,500 on the motorbike which has dropped the starting price to INR 5,99,999*. So, if you’ve been planning to buy a Street Rod, this should be a good time.

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod Specs

The 2020 Street Rod is powered by Harley-Davidson’s Revolution X V-Twin engine. It is a liquid-cooled mill which complies with the stricter and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The 749cc powerplant is the same unit which is fitted in the 2020 Street 750, however, thanks to the higher compression ratio of 12.0:1 in the 2020 Street Rod, it pumps out 8% more torque (65 Nm at 4,000 rpm).

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod Key Features

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod has been designed to provide an urban riding experience. Thus, it comes equipped with a drag-style handlebar that not only looks cool but also provides a sportier riding position. The bar-end mirrors and the step-up split seat setup enhance the bike’s overall visual appeal. To suit the bike’s character, Harley-Davidson has also added a pair of 43mm USD forks at the front along with twin front disc brakes.

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod Colours

Harley-Davidson is providing four colour options with the 2020 Street Rod. The Vivid Black is the most basic colour option whereas the River Rock Grey Denim, Stone Washed White Pearl, and Performance Orange are premium colour options for which the company charges INR 68,500 extra.

*Ex-showroom