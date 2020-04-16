This INR 7 lakh custom Harley-Davidson Street Rod is a work of pure craftsmanship

A Japan-based company called Graphers Rock has created a custom Harley-Davidson Street Rod which is a work of pure craftsmanship. The highlight of this build is the hand-painted design on the bike’s fuel tank.

The custom Street Rod is the result of the collaboration between Harley-Davidson and Graphers Rock. The build is called the Street Rod Freedom Edition and the entire project is titled, ‘RE_SEEK for FREEDOM’.

The Street Rod Freedom Edition features a white fuel tank which contrasts the bike’s blacked-out look. The paintwork on the fuel tank is impeccable and very detailed. On top, there are many shapes and designs. Tamio IWAYA, the man behind the artwork, has also mentioned the name of the bike’s engine - Revolution-X V-Twin - in small yet clear fonts.

The sides of the fuel tank bear a sophisticated design. Tamio IWAYA, Art Director and Graphic Designer, Graphers Rock, says that it is inspired by the blood vessels in a human body. The more you look at it, the more you are drawn towards it. Tamio has also painted this custom bike’s name ‘Freedom’ and engine capacity ‘750’ on the fuel tank.

Apart from the aesthetic changes, the rest of the custom Street Rod is purely stock. It draws power from the 749 cc Revolution X V-Twin engine that produces 60 Nm of torque. It has a drag-style handlebar for a sportier riding position. The cycle parts of the motorcycle are the same, too.

The custom Harley-Davidson Street Rod is a limited edition bike. Only 10 units of the motorcycle will be available for sale only in Japan. It has been priced at JPY 998,300 (INR 7.13 lakh). Online orders are currently open until 19 May 2020. In India, the stock Street Rod comes at a starting price of INR 6.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

