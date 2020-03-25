2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider price revealed

The American motorcycle company Harley-Davidson, which has completed 10 successful years of operation in India, has revealed the price of the 2020 Low Rider.

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider has been priced at INR 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in four colour options - Vivid Black, Billiard Blue, Billiard Red and Stoned Washed White Pearl.

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Specifications

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider is powered by the brand’s iconic Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. This engine comes with an Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI). The 1,745 cc V-Twin, air-cooled mill produces 144 Nm of peak torque at as low as 3,000 rpm. It provides a crisp throttle response. The 2020 Low Rider’s Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine can also be seen in the 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Milwaukee-Eight 107, air-cooled No of cylinders 2 (V-Twin) Displacement 1745 cc Max torque 144 Nm at 3000 rpm Bore / Stroke 100 mm / 111.1 mm Compression ratio 10.0:1 Fuel system Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust 2-into-2 shotgun; catalyst in the muffler

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Features

Harley-Davidson has used a lot of chrome in the Low Rider - from the headlight visor to the exhaust tips. One of the key features of this bike is the dual gauges mounted on the fuel tank. These gauges take up most of the space on the fuel tank. Thus, the fuel tank cap is located on the right side. Talking about the fuel tank, apart from the dual mounted gauges, it also features 70’s-inspired graphics.

The seat of the Low Rider has an odd shape. Perhaps, it has been shaped like that so that the seat height could be kept as low as possible - 680 mm. The front wheel is 19-inch in size whereas the rear wheel is a 16-inch unit. Both of them are cast aluminium wheels and match the chrome treatment on the motorcycle. The suspension setup on the Low Rider includes high-performance forks at the front with racing-style cartridges and a high-performance easily adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking setup comprises 4-piston fixed calliper at the front and 2-piston floating calliper at the back.

