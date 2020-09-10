INR 2.55 lakh Yamaha WR 155R launched in the Philippines

After launching the WR 155R in Thailand earlier this year, Yamaha has now introduced the new dual-sport motorcycle in the Philippines at PHP 1,69,000 which converts to INR 2.55 lakh. The Yamaha WR 155R comes equipped several features that make it a capable off-road motorbike.

Features

To ensure that the WR 155R can take you to places, Yamaha has slapped on a set of 41mm long-travel telescopic forks at the front. At the rear, there is a preload-adjustable mono-shock. Helping the suspension set up are the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels that are fitted with knobbier tyres to provide grip on different kinds of terrain. Another great feature of the Yamaha WR 155R is its high ground clearance of 245mm which enables it to tackle most of the off-road situations without hitting the underside.

With the WR 155R, Yamaha has gone ahead with a minimalistic design approach. The motorcycle has minimal bodywork. There is a small headlight with a fully-digital instrument cluster sitting behind it. This is quite an informative unit that shows all the necessary data that you would actually need. The braking comes from petal disc at both the ends.

Engine

Powering the Yamaha WR 155R is a familiar 155cc single-cylinder engine which we have also seen in the latest R15 V3.0. This powerplant comes equipped with Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology which ensures the availability of power across the entire rev-band. Yamaha has tuned this motor to produce 16.7 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 14.3 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. Mated to this mill is a 6-speed gearbox.

Rivals

In the Philippines, the Yamaha WR 155R will lock horns against the likes of the Honda CRF 150L. However, if launched here in India (we really hope it does), it will directly compete with the Hero XPulse 200 which produces 17.8 bhp and 16.4 Nm and costs INR 1,11,790 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

