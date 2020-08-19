Yamaha Tenere 700-based 300cc ADV could be launched if required

The Yamaha Tenere 700 is a no-nonsense and very capable ADV. While it is not available here in India, it is quite popular in the international markets. Now, as per the latest reports, Tenere 700-based 300cc ADV could be launched if there is a demand for it in the market.

The 300cc adventure motorcycle segment has seen quite some growth in recent years. With brands like KTM and BMW Motorrad launching affordable and easy-to-use ADVs such as the 390 Adventure and G 310 GS, people have started taking more interest in dual-sport bikes. These motorcycles have become popular not just in India but in international markets as well.

With the Tenere 700, Yamaha has already shown its off-road prowess to the world. However, it does not have an adventure motorcycle in the 300cc segment. Considering that KTM and BMW Motorrad have witnessed a positive response from enthusiasts, Yamaha is also keeping an eye on this category.

Yamaha has revealed that if there is a demand for a 300cc ADV from its customers, it will be ready to fulfil that. Speaking with Motociclismo, Fabrizio Corsi, Product Communications Manager, Yamaha Italy, said:

Yamaha presented the 700, it already had 1200 in its range, it is clear that we are attentive to what the market will ask. Recently, products like those from BMW and KTM have arrived that have attracted attention in this segment, it is obvious that if there is a demand from our customers we will be ready to satisfy it.

Also Read: Yamaha Tenere 700 Rally Edition with heritage Dakar livery revealed

While the Yamaha Tenere 300 seems to be just a thought for now, if it does turn into a reality, it could use the MT-03’s engine for power whereas its design and structure would be similar to that of the Tenere 700. If priced right, the Tenere 300 would prove to be a tough competitor to the KTM and BMW Motorrad ADVs.