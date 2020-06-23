2020 Yamaha XSR700 gets new colour options & modification kits

Yamaha has introduced two new classic colour options for the 2020 XSR700 in Taiwan. The 2020 model of the retro-modern motorcycle also gets two optional modification kits.

2020 Yamaha XSR700 Colours

The Yamaha XSR700 has a charming and vintage look thanks to the round headlamp and taillamp. The design of the motorcycle is inspired by that of the company’s first 4-stroke model called the XS-1. To further enhance the classic touch of the XSR700, Yamaha has introduced two new colour options namely Radial White and Matte Silver.

The Radial White colour option of the 2020 Yamaha XSR700 originated from the classic colour scheme of Yamaha MotoGP bikes in the 1970s. It has white as the base colour and broad red stripe on the fuel tank. The front fender has been painted red as well whereas the alloy wheels are finished in gold. The Radial White colour pays tribute to Yamaha's long history of racing.

With the Matte Silver paint scheme, Yamaha has tried to show the original texture and lustre of the metal. The fuel tank has the company’s branding in a smaller font. The red highlight with black bordering enhances the bike’s overall visual appeal. The Matte Silver colour option comes with black alloy wheels.

2020 Yamaha XSR700 Modification Kits

The 2020 Yamaha XSR700 is available with two optional modification kits in Taiwan. The first modification kit is called the ‘Fun Ride’ kit. It includes parts such as aluminium goggles styling trim, aluminium side cover, double styling cushion, front fork dust cover. This gives the motorcycle a more mature look. The second modification kit has been named as the ‘All-Rounder’ kit. It adds a pure classical taste with parts like the retro side bag (including bracket), single-seat cushion (including rear armrest), short goggles, handle cover, water tank protection net.

In Taiwan, the Yamaha XSR700 costs NTD 398,000 which converts to INR 10,17,685. It isn’t on sale here in India. The only two superbikes that are mentioned on the company’s official Indian website are the Yamaha YZF-R1 and Yamaha MT-09.