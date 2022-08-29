Yamaha Organises Mileage Challenge Activity in Cochin

To create awareness amongst the customers on the superior mileage of its 125cc Hybrid scooter model range, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) along with its authorized dealerships in Cochin - Peringhat Motors, Indel Automotives and Sri Vigneswara Motors organized a ‘Mileage Challenge Activity’.

Yamaha’s 125cc Hybrid scooter model range comprises of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid. More than 100 Yamaha customers participated in the activity. The event was flagged-off by Yamaha’s Senior Management members in the presence of all three Dealer VIPs and customers.

The Mileage Challenge Activity began with a briefing session given to the participants. During the briefing session, the contestants were given guidelines on efficient riding behaviour and the route planned for the ride. This was followed by a fuel fill-up for their scooters, before they embarked on the 30-kilometre ride, covering a mix of city traffic, undulations, and open roads, allowing them to also experience the scooter’s suspension, manoeuvrability, braking, acceleration, and initial pick-up.

After returning to the venue, the scooters were refilled to match the earlier fuel level, and the amount of fuel used was recorded for mileage calculation.

While all the visiting customers were given souvenirs, a free water wash, and a 10-point inspection of their vehicles, the top 5 winners were awarded trophies, certificates, and gift cards for achieving the highest mileage.