Yamaha Organises 2nd Track Day for its Customers in Coimbatore

In line with ‘The Call of The Blue’ brand strategy, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. has organised a Track Day for its Yamaha customers, at the Kari Motor Speedway Racetrack in Coimbatore. This is the company’s 2nd Track Day event in Tamil Nadu, with the first one conducted in Chennai at the Madras Motor Race Track.

The experiential ride was conducted to offer Yamaha customers the experience of riding on a race track. This enabled them to understand various parameters like lean angles, high speed cornering, braking and body movement.

Customers also got to understand the benefits of the Quick Shifter, Traction Control System available on the YZF-R15 V4 and YZF-R15M, which proved to be most effective in high speed straight lines and corner exits. Overall, the Track Day allowed Yamaha customers experience the true potential of their machines, while also learning about the difference between riding on a race track as opposed to public roads.

Another major attraction at the event was the company’s flagship model the Yamaha R1, which was on display alongside the AEROX 155, YZF-R15 V4 and the YZF-R15M. Yamaha’s official MotoGP Partner, Monster Energy also ensured that Yamaha fans stay energised, while they witness Yamaha’s Exciting, Stylish and Sports range of models in action at the racetrack.

Under ‘The Call of the Blue’ umbrella, the company will continue to offer such unique Track Day events to its customers across India. The Track Day experience majorly includes the track riding experience, Posture Training, Trial Sessions and Safety Tips, etc.