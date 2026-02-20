Toyota RAV4 PHEV Debuts in Japan with 150km EV Range

Toyota Motor Corporation is set to launch the new plug-in hybrid version of the Toyota RAV4 in Japan on 9 March 2026, expanding its sixth-generation lineup. The RAV4 PHEV will be offered in two trims—Z and GR SPORT—with prices starting at JPY 6 million.

At its core is a new-generation plug-in hybrid system producing 242kW, paired with a larger battery and silicon carbide-based power control unit to improve efficiency. The biggest highlight is its extended electric-only range, now up to 150km—significantly higher than the outgoing model.

Beyond performance, the RAV4 PHEV doubles as a mobile power source. It can supply up to 1,500W via a 100V outlet, making it ideal for outdoor use or emergencies. Toyota claims it can power a household for up to 6.5 days under a 400W load, or up to seven days in a dedicated power-saving mode.

ALSO READ: 2027 Toyota Highlander Goes Electric, Built in the USA

The sportier GR SPORT variant brings added edge with GR Performance Dampers developed with Yamaha Motor, reinforced body bracing, retuned suspension and steering, along with aerodynamic enhancements.

Production will take place at Toyota’s Takaoka and Nagakusa plants, with the brand targeting monthly sales of 700 units.