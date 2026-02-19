Nissan Gravite Launched in India at ₹5.65 Lakh

Nissan has introduced the new Nissan Gravite in India, priced from ₹5.65 lakh (introductory). The seven-seat MPV is locally manufactured at the brand’s Alliance partner facility in Chennai and marks the first of three upcoming India-focused launches. Next in line are the Tekton C-SUV in mid-2026 and another seven-seat C-SUV slated for early 2027.

Powering the Gravite is a 1.0-litre petrol engine producing 72PS and 96Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. While performance remains modest, the focus here is clearly on practicality and affordability—classic entry-level MPV territory.

The cabin is designed with flexibility in mind. The third-row seats can be removed entirely, freeing up to 625 litres of luggage space. Tech on offer includes a 20.3cm infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with wireless charging.

Safety is a strong highlight, with over 30 features offered as standard. Key systems include ESC, traction control, hill start assist, brake assist, and ABS with EBD—impressive for the price point.

Buyers can also opt for a limited-period Launch Edition, which adds a few extra interior and audio enhancements.

With the Gravite, Nissan is clearly targeting budget-conscious families looking for maximum space and features without stretching their wallets too far.