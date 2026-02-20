Mercedes-Benz eArocs 400 Electric Truck Completes -20 deg C Arctic Testing

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has successfully wrapped up winter testing of its upcoming eArocs 400 electric construction truck near the Arctic Circle, with temperatures dropping as low as -20°C.

The extreme testing phase focused on evaluating traction, stability on snow and ice, cold-start capability, as well as battery performance and charging behaviour in subzero conditions. Engineers also analysed the efficiency of the electric powertrain in harsh climates—critical for real-world construction use.

Set to go on sale in April 2026, the eArocs 400 will be built at the company’s Wörth am Rhein facility starting Q3 2026. Final electric powertrain integration will be handled by Paul Group in Germany.

Designed for urban construction duties, the eArocs 400 promises locally CO₂e-free operation along with significantly reduced noise levels—making it a cleaner and quieter alternative for city-based projects.