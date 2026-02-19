Volkswagen Group Names Andreas Mindt as Head of Design

The Volkswagen Group has appointed Andreas Mindt as its new Head of Group Design, effective 1 March 2026. He will take on this expanded role alongside his current position as Head of Design for the Volkswagen passenger cars brand. Mindt succeeds Michael Mauer, who is stepping down as part of a broader generational shift within the company.

A long-time Volkswagen Group insider, Mindt joined the company in 1996 after graduating from Pforzheim University School of Design. Over the years, he has played a key role in shaping some of the group’s most recognizable models, including early work on the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Volkswagen Golf Mk7.

Between 2014 and 2021, Mindt led the evolution of Audi’s exterior design language, contributing to models such as the A1, e-tron GT, Q3, and Q8. He later moved to Bentley in 2021, where he defined a new design direction for the marque before returning to Volkswagen in 2023.

Outgoing design chief Michael Mauer joined Porsche in 2004, following stints at Mercedes, Smart, and Saab. He has held the Group Design role since January 2023 and had already transitioned his Porsche responsibilities ahead of his departure.