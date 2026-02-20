Audi RS 5 Goes Hybrid: 639 PS Performance Unleashed

Audi Sport has revealed the all-new Audi RS 5, marking its first high-performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV). It combines a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 with an electric motor to deliver a massive 639 PS and 825 Nm, rocketing from 0–100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

A standout innovation is the new “quattro with Dynamic Torque Control” system. This electromechanical torque vectoring setup can redistribute torque between the rear wheels every five milliseconds, with up to 2,000 Nm variation—promising razor-sharp handling and improved cornering stability.

The RS 5 packs a 25.9 kWh battery (22 kWh usable), offering up to 87 km of pure electric range in city conditions. Charging is handled via an 11 kW AC setup, taking roughly 2.5 hours for a full top-up.

Available in both Sedan and Avant body styles, the RS 5 blends performance with practicality. In Germany, prices start at €106,200 for the Sedan and €107,850 for the Avant. Buyers can also opt for the Audi Sport package, which bumps top speed to 285 km/h and adds sportier aero elements, a louder exhaust, and ceramic brakes.

Production takes place at Audi’s Neckarsulm Plant facility, with European orders opening in early 2026 and deliveries scheduled from summer.