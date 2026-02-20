Škoda’s Infotainment Goes Next-Level with 3SS Partnership

Software firm 3SS has partnered with Škoda Auto to roll out a new in-car entertainment platform via the automaker’s Škoda Play service. The system is powered by 3SS’s 3Ready Automotive solution, aimed at delivering a more personalised and content-rich in-cabin experience.

The platform aggregates video content from multiple sources, including news, educational programming, and branded material from Škoda. It intelligently tailors content based on user preferences and vehicle type, making it more relevant for drivers and passengers alike.

Škoda Play supports both livestream and on-demand formats, allowing users to access content anytime. It also enables the brand to push service guides, product updates, and marketing content directly to the vehicle’s infotainment system.

ALSO READ: Skoda Brings Smartphone Gaming to EVs with AirConsole Integration

On the backend, the platform offers advanced content management and analytics tools, helping Škoda track engagement and optimise delivery. Built on Linux Automotive OS, the system is compatible with Linux, AOSP, and Android Automotive environments, ensuring flexibility across future models.

This move highlights Škoda’s push toward a more connected and digital-first cabin experience, turning the infotainment system into a full-fledged content hub.