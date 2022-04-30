Yamaha Opens Kochi's 2nd Blue Square Premium Outlet

In line with its commitment to strengthening the retail footprint in the Indian market, Yamaha has announced the opening of its second Blue Square outlet in Kochi.

Launched under the banner of ‘Peringhat Motors’, the 3S Facility offers end-to-end sales, service, and spare parts support. The concept-driven showroom is spread across 1451 sq ft and embeds Yamaha's racing DNA of excitement, style & sportiness.

Majorly, focusing on customer-centric brand experience, Yamaha’s ‘Blue Square’ showrooms are designed to offer a sense of community, creating a space for customers to connect with the ethos of the brand. ‘Blue Square’ is designed to define the legacy of Yamaha’s role in global motorsports with ‘Blue’ characterizing the company’s racing DNA and ‘Square’ defining an entry into the world of Yamaha. The ‘Blue Square’ outlets showcase the brand’s racing DNA through a Yamaha Blue themed interior and a visually appealing borderline surrounding the exterior of the outlet.

The premium outlet will showcase an attractive display of Yamaha motorcycles followed by genuine accessories, apparels, and spare parts. It also features a café that serves as a platform for customers to connect with each other and gain information about the brand.

With the newly launched outlet, Yamaha currently has 4 Blue Square showrooms operational in Kerala and 63 outlets across India. In addition to this, Yamaha has its ‘Blue Square’ showrooms in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi and other North-Eastern States.