2021 Yamaha MT-09 unveiled, gets revised styling & new engine

Except for its raw power, the Yamaha MT-09 was very well known for its menacing looks, which were present mostly because of the twin-pod headlamps. For the 2021 model, while Yamaha has added more power to please the enthusiasts, the company has incorporated a new single-pod headlamp which might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

So gone are the iconic and angry-looking twin-pod headlamps. What we get in the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 is a single-pod LED headlamp which is accompanied by LED DRLs on either side. While this setup does try to impart a meaner visual appeal to the motorcycle, it comes nowhere close to what the outgoing model had. What’s your take on the new design of the 2021 MT-09? Let us know with a comment.

Apart from the front end, Yamaha has also tweaked the side view of the new MT-09. The side panels are absent which let you have a glimpse of a few parts and components. Perhaps, this has been done to make the motorcycle look more raw and brutal. All this has also helped Yamaha to ensure that the new MT-09 is fitter than its predecessor. Thanks to the new aluminium frame, sub-frame, and swingarm, the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 weighs 189 kg (kerb).

Combine this weight with the new 890cc 3-cylinder engine and you’ve got yourself a recipe for pure hooliganism. This motor is capable of delivering 115 bhp of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. And the new bi-directional quickshifter just doubles the entire fun.

Some of the other key features of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 include:

KYB suspension - fully adjustable front forks and preload and rebound adjustable rear monoshock

298mm dual front discs and 245mm single rear disc accompanied by Nissin callipers

6-axis IMU that offers lean-sensitive traction control, slide control, cornering ABS and rear-wheel lift mitigation

3.5-inch fully-colour and fully-digital instrument cluster

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 gets three colour options - Icon Blue, Storm Fluo, and Tech Black. While the deliveries of the new naked motorcycle in the European markets will start from March 2021, the arrival of the latest MT-09 in India should happen sometime in the first half of next year.

