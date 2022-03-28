Yamaha Mileage Challenge Activity Conducted in Chennai

Yamaha’s 125cc Hybrid scooter model range is known for its unmatched mileage. With the soaring fuel prices, Yamaha is creating awareness amongst its customers to spread awareness about the Hybrid Scooters’ superior mileage through the ‘Mileage Challenge’ Activity being conducted across Yamaha Authorized Dealerships in India.

To start with, the customer’s Yamaha scooter is topped up with fuel. After fuelling up, customers ride their scooters for up to 30kms over an identified route that allows them to test the vehicle's suspension, manoeuvring, braking, acceleration and initial pick-up. After returning to the dealership, the fuel tank is topped up again and fuel consumed is noted down for mileage calculation. Customers participating in the activity receive a Free vehicle 10 point check-up, Free water wash and Souvenirs. The top 3 winners are rewarded with Trophies, certificates & gift vouchers.

On 27th March 2022, Yamaha conducted the ‘Mileage Challenge’ activity at the Sri Motors ‘Blue Square’ Dealership in Ashok Nagar, Chennai. A total of 25 customers participated in the activity.

Below is the list of winners and their achievements.

Mr. M Babu (Jafferkhanpet, Chennai) – 90.3kmpl

Mr. Sarath Chandar (Kodambakkam, Chennai) – 87kmpl

Ms. Padma Priya (Saidapet, Chennai) – 84.8kmpl

The first winner was awarded a gift voucher worth Rs. 2000. The second & third winners were awarded a gift voucher worth Rs. 1500 & Rs. 1000 respectively.