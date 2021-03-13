2021 Yamaha FZS-FI Features Highlighted in New Video

In February 2021, the Yamaha FZS-FI received an update that included a few new features to make the motorcycle an overall better package and lure in more customers. Along with the FZS-FI, Yamaha also updated the FZ-FI. Now, there’s a new video released by the company that highlights the 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI features.

The video starts by showing the Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X feature which is the biggest addition to the 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI. It comes as standard with the new motorcycle. It allows customers to use features like Answer Back, E-lock, Locate My Bike, Hazard Lights and more, that can be operated from a smartphone app.

The footage then proceeds to point out the Side Stand Engine Cut-Off feature of the 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI. We can also see the new matte red colour option of the motorbike. Yamaha has also worked to reduce the weight of the new FZ. At 135kg, the updated model is 2kg lighter than the previous version which tipped the scale at 137kg. While it’s not a significant reduction, there should be some gain in terms of performance and fuel economy.

Yamaha says that it has also tweaked the exhaust of the new FZ to improve the sound. This should be yet another feature of the updated motorcycle that would attract more buyers. Apart from that, a new 3D emblem has been installed on the fuel tank to add a premium touch. Some of the other features include:

140mm rear radial tyre

LED headlight

Single-piece two-level seat

Full-digital negative LCD

No changes have been made to the engine of the 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI. The motorcycle continues to draw power from a 149cc single-cylinder motor. It’s an air-cooled mill that features 2 valves and SOHC. It’s capable of delivering a max power of 12.4PS at 7250rpm. The peak torque of 13.3Nm kicks in at 5500rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox.

Yamaha FZS-FI Dimensions Aspect Measurements Length 1990mm Width 780mm Height 1080mm Wheelbase 1330mm Ground Clearance 165mm Seat Height 790mm

The suspension duties are handled by a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable rear monoshock. The stopping power comes from disc brakes on both ends aided by ABS.

The 2021 Yamaha FZS-FI is available at a starting price of INR 1,07,200*. It has a new matte red colour option along with the previous four paint schemes (Dark Matte Blue, Matte Black, Dark Knight, and Vintage Edition).

Yamaha FZS-FI Colour Price* Matte Red, Matte Black, Dark Matte Blue INR 1,07,200 Dark Knight INR 1,08,700 Vintage Green INR 1,10,700

*Ex-showroom, Delhi