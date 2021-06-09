New Yamaha FZ-X to Launch in India Next Week?

The new Yamaha FZ-X has been spied testing in India multiple times in the past. Thanks to these spy shots, we do have an idea as to what this upcoming motorcycle will bring to the table. However, what we don’t know is when Yamaha Motor India would launch the new FZ-X in the market. Well, perhaps, now we do.

Yamaha Motor India has sent out a media invite for a new product launch next week. The company has, however, not revealed any details of the new two-wheeler. The upcoming event will be held virtually and is slated to commence at 11 am on 18 June 2021. Speculations say that it is the new Yamaha FZ-X that will break cover at this virtual product launch.

Based on the previous spy shots, the new Yamaha FZ-X would come equipped with a round LED headlamp with a blacked-out portion for a sportier look. To impart a bold visual stance at the front, the motorcycle would wear fork gaiters. It would also have a long single seat that should be comfortable for both the rider and pillion. One of the eye-catching elements of the new FZ-X would be its large fuel tank bearing prominent badging.

Some of the other Yamaha FZ-X features would include:

Alloy wheels

Right-side-up telescopic front forks

Monoshock at the rear

Disc brakes at both ends

Single-channel ABS

Fully digital instrument cluster

Company fitted bash plate

Halogen type turn indicators

The new Yamaha FZ-X would be powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine. It’s the same motor which the company uses in the Yamaha FZ-Fi model where it produces 12.4 PS of max power at 7250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. Expect these figures to remain unchanged for the new FZ-X.

The new Yamaha FZ-X is expected to cost INR 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It would be available in at least two colour options - black and orange.

