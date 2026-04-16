Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Gets Fresh Design, Starts at ₹76,500

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has rolled out a stylish update for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, sharpening its appeal for young, urban riders. The refreshed scooter gets a more compact and contemporary silhouette, with a trimmed rear that not only looks sleeker but also improves agility in city traffic.

The biggest visual change comes at the rear. A newly sculpted tail section, updated LED lighting, and Yamaha’s signature V-shaped taillight give the Fascino a more premium and balanced look. Fresh decals and design tweaks have been developed in India, based on customer feedback, keeping the scooter’s fashion-first identity intact.

Under the skin, the Fascino continues with Yamaha’s Blue Core Hybrid 125cc engine, paired with Smart Motor Generator (SMG) tech. Features like Silent Start, Stop & Start System, and Enhanced Power Assist ensure peppy acceleration while maintaining strong fuel efficiency—ideal for daily commutes.

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Practicality remains a strong suit, with telescopic suspension, a 21-litre under-seat storage space, side-stand engine cut-off, and E20 fuel compatibility. The top-spec Fascino S variant also gets a colour TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and the Answer Back function for added convenience.

Available in multiple trendy colours, the updated Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is priced from ₹76,500 (ex-showroom), with sales through Yamaha dealerships and Blue Square outlets across India.