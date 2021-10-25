Yamaha Announces Festive Offers on its Scooter Range

In lieu of the ongoing festivities, Yamaha Motor India is running special Cash Back offers and attractive finance schemes on its scooter range. Customers can take advantage of the ongoing offers till 31 October 2021.

The Cash Back offers range from INR 3,000 to INR 4,000 and are currently applicable on Yamaha’s 125cc scooter range - the Fascino 125 Fi (Hybrid + Non-Hybrid), Ray ZR 125 Fi and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi (Hybrid + non-Hybrid).

For more information about the ongoing offers, it is advised to visit an authorised Yamaha dealership.

In other news, India Yamaha Motor had announced last month that the first batch of 27 students has graduated from its technical training Institute, Yamaha Motor NTTF Training Center (YNTC), based in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. YNTC is the first Japan-India Institute of Manufacturing (JIM) in the country and its aim is to train future shop floor leaders with the Japanese style of manufacturing and working methods.