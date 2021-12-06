Yamaha Aerox 155 Gets a New & Attractive Black Colour

India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. has announced that soon after the launch of the Aerox 155, the maxi-sports scooter has received an overwhelming response in the Indian market. To further build on this excitement, the company has launched the Aerox 155 in a new shade of Metallic Black.

Adding to the appeal of the Yamaha Aerox 155, the new Metallic Black colour is sure to give the maxi-sports scooter an even more aggressive look as it showcases sharp and aerodynamic body lines that are inspired by the ‘R-Series’ motorcycle range. The Metallic Black colour version of the Aerox 155 is priced at INR 1,29,000, Ex-showroom Delhi, and will be available across all Yamaha Blue Square showrooms in India, from December 2021 onwards.

With the addition of the new colour, the Yamaha Aerox 155 will now be available in 3 paint options - Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Metallic Black. Yamaha will continue to make the Aerox 155 even more exciting with such upgrades, enhancing the overall ownership experience of racing aficionados in India.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by a 155cc engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000 rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The scooter also gets a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts, whereas the Stop & Start System boosts fuel efficiency.

On the feature front, the Yamaha Aerox 155 has LED headlights and a taillight with 12 compact LEDs, a single-channel ABS, 14-inch wheels with a wider 140mm rear tyre. It also comes with Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Y-Connect App, 5.8-inch MID, 24.5-litre under-seat storage and an external fuel lid.