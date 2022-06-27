If you've been planning to buy a Hero Xpulse 200 4V or any other Hero MotoCorp product for that matter, here's a reason why you should go ahead and finalise your decision now and get home the two-wheeler of your choice.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it is going to hike the prices of its product. The company released a press statement earlier this month stating that Hero MotoCorp scooters and motorcycles, including the Hero Xpulse 200 4V, are going to get expensive in the next few days.

The maximum price hike will be of Rs 3000 based on the model and market. Considering the previous price hikes, it seems that the Hero Xpulse 200 4V would get the maximum hike of Rs 3000.

Hero MotoCorp has said that the price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices. The revised prices of its scooters and motorcycles will come into effect from July 1.