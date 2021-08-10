Full White Mahindra Thar with Red Highlights is a Head-Turner

The new Mahindra Thar is available in several colour options including Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, and more. Irrespective of its paint scheme, the off-road-capable SUV has an immense road presence. However, taking things a notch higher, a Mahindra Thar owner has got his vehicle painted in full white. The result is indeed eye-catching.

We can see in the pictures that this particular Mahindra Thar has been given a full white paint job. Most of the parts have been covered in white. And surprisingly, the SUV looks good in this avatar. The blacked-out headlights and bonnet hooks act as contrasting elements enhancing the overall front look. We also like the red hooks on the front bumper and the red skid plate.

At the back of this Mahindra Thar, the red taillights and fog lights work their charm over the full white paint scheme. The spare wheel cover has a neatly done black portion that keeps the boredom away. The hardtop of this model has been finished in white, too, however, the black windows provide a good balance. Similarly, the large-size aftermarket alloy wheels with wider tyres ensure that the overall side profile of the SUV is not compromised.

To be honest, the full white treatment on this Mahindra Thar does not look bad at all. Yes, it is going to take a lot of effort to maintain the SUV in its mint condition but the amount of attention it would draw out on the roads should be worth the trouble. Don’t you think?

We have come across multiple modified Mahindra Thar models in the past and most of them were tuned to look more badass and off-road oriented. This one, however, has an elegant touch to it courtesy of the white colour and we’re quite confident that it could also handle off-road conditions without breaking a sweat. What do you have to say about it?