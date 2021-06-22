Watch New Mahindra Thar Easily Wade Thru Deep Puddle Sans Snorkel

The new Mahindra Thar has been one of the most successful launches in the Indian auto market in recent history. The 4x4 has been an instant hit with the Indian masses, garnering over 50,000 bookings within 7 months of being launched. If you book a Thar now, expect to wait till well into 2022 to get it delivered. Even after Mahindra has increased production by 50%, demand has been so high that the current waiting periods for a new Mahindra Thar stretches to 12 months. The Thar has also become an internet sensation, with owners posting videos of their SUV doing hardcore off-roading or getting it fitted with accessories. Today we came across this video of this Thar easily wading through a deep puddle.

The video has been uploaded by Mehul Rajvanshi on a Facebook group called the Mahindra Thar 4X4 group. The second-generation Mahindra Thar goes through a small patch of water first, then wades through a big deep puddle. Even though it wasn’t fitted with a snorkel, the 4x4 crosses the deep puddle fairly easily. This is because the new Thar has a wading capacity of 650 mm, giving the SUV an impressive ability to cross deep stretches of water without any modifications. However, the Thar on the video had a host of aftermarket parts fitted, like a new front bumper, LED headlights, a LED light bar on the roof, and a roof rack.

The second-gen Mahindra Thar is underpinned by a brand new platform and is offered with new powertrain options, with the SUV only sharing the nameplate with its predecessor. With the new Thar’s much better on-road manners and feature-loaded trim levels, it is aimed at being a serious option for a daily driver.

Prices for the new Mahindra Thar range between Rs 12.11 lakh – Rs 14.16 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Thar comes with 2 engine options, a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel, and a 2-litre turbo-petrol. The oil-burner makes 130 PS/320 Nm of peak figures while the petrol makes 150 PS/320 Nm of max figures. Transmission options for both the powertrains are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with a low range box. You also get a transfer case and a mechanically locking centre differential for serious off-roading.

