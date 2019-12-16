Porsche Cayenne Coupe launched in India, priced from INR 1.32 crore

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe that in March this year is now available in India, with prices starting at INR 1.32 crore (ex-showroom). The third-gen Porsche Cayenne is the first one to have a coupe version.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe has an even more dynamic design and new technical details, allowing it to be positioned as a more stylish and upmarket alternative to the third-gen Porsche Cayenne. Highlights include sharper lines, a totally unique rear section, an adaptive rear spoiler, individual rear seats and two roof options - panoramic fixed glass roof (standard)/carbon roof (optional).

Getting into details, the Coupe version is longer, lower and wider at the rear for a more athletic look. It flaunts a shallower windscreen angle and a steeper roof line falling sharply to the rear. The standard panoramic fixed glass roof covers an area of 2.16 m² and the footprint of its glazed area is 0.92 m². The optional carbon roof is a part of three lightweight sports packages which include even new 22-inch GT design wheels, seat centre in classic checked fabric, carbon and Alcantara interior accents and a sports exhaust system.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes with a rear bench that has the characteristics of two individual seats as standard. Because of the lower roofline, the rear passengers sit 30 mm lower in this version. 20-inch wheels, semi-digital instrument panel comprising two 7-inch full-HD displays and a tachometer in the middle and a 12.3-inch full-HD touchscreen infotainment system as well.

Porsche makes the Cayenne Coupe in standard, E-Hybrid, S, Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid variants, but it’s not offering the mid-tier S variant in our market. The standard variant uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine good for 340 PS and 450 Nm, which might seem very basic for an INR 1.5 crore+ (OTR) vehicle. The Turbo variant sports a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that dishes out 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque.

Standard across the range is an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. The Turbo variant offers more versatility, thanks to a standard adaptive three-chamber air suspension. The 0-100 acceleration times are 6.0 seconds (5.9 seconds the optional lightweight sports packages) for the standard variant and 3.9 seconds for the Turbo variant. The top speeds, in the same order, are 243 km/h and 286 km/h, respectively.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe competes with the BMW X6. The old BMW X6 has been discontinued in India and the all-new model is yet to go on sale.

Porsche Cayenne Coupe - Prices*

Cayenne Coupe - INR 1,31,51,000

Cayenne Turbo Coupe - INR 1,97,63,000

*Ex-showroom