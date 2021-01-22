Porsche has introduced a new entry-level variant of the all-electric Taycan sports sedan. Simply called the Porsche Taycan, this new entry-level trim in now the forth variant in the Taycan lineup. The other three variants in the range are the Taycan Turbo S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan 4S. The new entry-level Porsche Taycan is available in rear-wheel drive only and comes with two battery sizes. The standard Performance Battery produces an output of up to 402hp in over-boost mode with Launch Control. Meanwhile, the optional Performance Battery Plus produces a power output of 469hp.

The standard Performance Battery is a single-deck unit that offers a capacity of 79.2 kWh. Meanwhile, the Performance Battery Plus is a two-deck unit with a gross capacity of 93.4 kWh. These battery packs offer a WLTP certified range of up to 431 kms and 484 kms, respectively. This new entry-level Porsche Taycan comes fitted with just one permanently excited synchronous motor that's mounted on the rear axle and has an active length of 130 mm. That is in fact identical to the one that comes fitted on the Taycan 4S. The powertrain comes mated to a 2-speed transmission.

In terms of design, the new Porsche Taycan looks pretty identical to the existing variants of the Taycan. The low and wide stance looks very appealing along with its highly contoured wings. The sporty sloping roofline has been very well sculpted too and it looks particularly attractive the way it flows down to the rear section. The front apron, side sills and rear diffuser are all treated in black, similar to the Taycan 4S. LED headlights are a standard affair and the 19-inch Taycan aero wheels with black anodised brake callipers also look very attractive.

The Taycan remains pretty much unchanged on the inside as well. The free-standing curved instrument cluster is really the highlight of the dashboard. It also comes with a centrally positioned 10.9-inch infotainment display with an optional display for the front passenger as well. The Taycan gets 14-way adjustable front seats with Memory Package. One of the biggest highlights have to be the fact that the new Taycan is the first Porsche to come with completely leather-free interior. The upholstery is made from innovative recycled materials.

Interestingly, the Porsche Taycan is headed on its way to India and could launch in the country this year itself. It is not yet known which variant of the all-electric sports sedan Porsche will bring to India first. However, this new entry-level variant could just fit the bill absolutely perfectly. It could be introduced at a reasonable price point before more expensive variants make their way to India. We can't wait to find out what's in store for us.

