Porsche Cayenne Coupe to reach Indian showrooms on 13 December 2019

Porsche launched the new Macan in India in August this year and it is now getting gearing up to introduce another exotic in the form of the Cayenne Coupe. The company will launch this SUV-coupe on 13 December 2019.

As the name says, it is the Porsche Cayenne's coupe version. It features a 20 mm lower, more tapered roofline. Along with that, it boasts a completely restyled body on the rear one-fourths thanks to the all-new rear doors, fenders, tailgate and bumper. This has also repleted more bulk to its overall design. It comes with a standard panoramic glass roof and an optional carbon roof.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe sits 18 mm wider in comparison to the regular Porsche Cayenne. Also, it appears to be sticking-down to the ground thanks to its wider and lower body parts. Coming on to the rear, it sports an active spoiler for potent aerodynamic abilities and performance.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is sold in three variants: standard, S and Turbo. The standard variant is powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline six-cylinder powertrain which is rated to deliver 250 kW (340 PS) and 450 Nm of maximum torque. The company claims a 0-100 km/h acceleration timing of just 6.0 seconds. The 0-100 km/h acceleration time drops to 5.9 seconds on opting lightweight sports package. In the standard configuration, the top speed is rated at 243 km/h.

Coming over to the higher S variant, it uses a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine which delivers 324 kW (440 PS) and 550 Nm. In this configuration it sprints past the 0-100 km/h line in just 5.0 seconds, and the timing drop to 4.9 seconds with lightweight sports package. It obviously has a higher top speed, of 263 km/h.

The top-spec turbo variant uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which delivers 404 kW (550 PS) and 770 Nm of torque. It is capable of doing 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds and can attain a top speed of 286 km/h.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is offered with standard 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe will rival the likes of the BMW X6 and the Mercedes GLE Coupé. Expect it to be priced somewhere between INR 1.25-1.50 crore (ex-showroom India).

[Source: Autocar India]