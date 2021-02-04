Porsche India has launched the 2021 Panamera facelift range in India with prices starting from INR 1.45 Crore*. The company has announced the commencement of deliveries for the first units of its sports limousine by its authorized dealers in the country. On offer are four different models comprising the rear-wheel-drive Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S and the Panamera Turbo S E-hybrid.

Model Price (ex-showroom India) Panamera INR 1.45 crore Panamera GTS INR 1.85 crore Panamera Turbo S INR 2.12 crore Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid INR 2.43 crore

The Porsche Panamera facelift features a more aggressive look and now manages to output 630 PS with its four-litre, bi-turbo V8 engine. The car can now breach 100 kmph in just 3.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 315 kmph. The new Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful variant in the range, adding a 136 PS electric motor to the equation and resulting in the overall output of 700 PS.

All new models feature the previously optional Sport Design front end with striking air intake grilles, larger side cooling openings and a single-bar front light module. The new Turbo S is differentiated by larger side air intakes and are easy to spot due to its dual front lights which are now set further apart. The rear of the new Panamera is easily identified with a light strip that runs seamlessly over the luggage compartment lid to give a continuous, flowing line between the two newly designed LED tail light clusters.

The GTS models get a new darkened Exclusive Design tail light cluster as standard to denote the extra 20 PS over its predecessor with 480 PS and 620 Nm from its V8 bi-turbo engine. Meanwhile, the rear-wheel-drive Panamera is now powered by the familiar 2.9-litre V6 bi-turbo unit, producing 330 PS and 450 Nm.

Topping the chart is the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid which is the most powerful variant in the product line, combining a 571 PS, four-litre, bi-turbo V8 with a 136 PS electric motor integrated into an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and a 17.9 kWh battery. Its all-electric range has been increased by up to 30 per cent, thanks to the new battery and optimized driving modes, adding 59 kilometers of range in a full electric mode according to the New European Driving Cycle.

All variants also get an updated Porsche Communication Management (PCM) which includes additional functions such as wireless Apple CarPlay, LED matrix headlights with PDLS Plus, Park Assist with Surround View and head-up display as standard.

The new Panamera also features a revised Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system to control its three-chamber air suspension as standard as well as Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) which are added options that customers can choose from.

*Ex-showroom price